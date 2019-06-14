Log InSign up
Rainier Travel Umbrella

An umbrella to shield you from the toughest of storms ☔

Constructed with an intensively-fortified frame of 12 fiberglass ribs and durable 190T pongee coated polyester, the Rainier Travel Umbrella will shield you from the toughest of storms. Made by a manufacturer who also produces for Nike and Samsonite.
  • Jeremy Cai
    Jeremy Cai
    Pros: 

    The automatic expand and contract is extremely strong. Great bang for buck.

    Cons: 

    None

    Bought during the pre-sale, this is a great umbrella for everyday carry.

    Jeremy Cai has used this product for one month.
