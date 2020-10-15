Raindrop.io 5.0
All-in-one bookmark manager
Raindrop.io is like your own private curated internet with full-text search.
Download our apps for iOS, Android, Mac, Windows and extension for all major browsers.
Raindrop.io is simple, flexible, and free for individuals and teams.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Rustem Mussabekov
Maker
Founder of Raindrop.io
Hi Hunters! 👋 Rustem here, founder of Raindrop.io. I'm super excited to launch Raindrop.io 5.0 today, the all-in-one bookmark manager that become even better. 🚀 So why Raindrop.io? It just does everything you expect from a modern bookmark manager: collections, tags, filters, multiple views, instant previews, full-text search, permanent copies, integrations, sharing and collaboration and apps for almost any device and OS. I’m working on this project alone for the past 7 years already (OMG…) I’m not an evil corporation, I don’t have any funding. The project is fully bootstrapped and independent. I don’t sell data, all income come from paid subscriptions. What’s New in Raindrop.io 5.0?🧐 I've made a ton of progress since the Raindrop.io 3.0 launch. Below are some highlights from the past year of progress. Read more on blog! Full-Text Search & Permanent Library Entire content of every web-page and PDF that you’ve saved is fully searchable. Even if a page you’ve saved is taken down, you’ll still have a copy of it. IFTTT & Zapier integration You can connect to more than 2,000 apps and do integrations like automatic saving of your favorite Youtube videos, ProductHunt upvotes, Slack messages or create new record in Google Spreadsheet when you bookmark new item. Public API Hack, integrate and extend Raindrop.io. All our functionality is available programmatically through simple API. This made possible to create Alfred app integration (from you can search your bookmarks) or integrate with popular RSS readers. Fast response to support tickets Many complains have been when I launched last time about bad support. No more! You can expect fast response and quick bug fixes. Other improvements, briefly * Search as you type * Bulk operations with collections (remove/merge) * More customizations: fine tune each view mode (grid, list, masonry, headlines); change buttons and behavior of click on a bookmark; thumbnail size and position * New nested folders view * Recent tags * Multiline descriptions * Open all bookmarks in one click * More filters: documents, audios, broken and duplicate links * Huge performance improvements thanks to extensive caching and optimizations Enjoy and let me know what you think. Raindrop.io is free to use indefinitely with no limits. The paid tier is completely optional were I offer additional features.
Pascal Wicht
Design / Research / Futures
🎈
Man, this release is amazing! What a UX! Thank you very much!
Мистер Вандерман
🎈
Спасибо за сервис! Пользуюсь с первого анонса на хабре!
v.keerthi Vikramstudent Productivist
Just bought Raindrop annual subscription a few hours before the release of this version. I am already loving it!! @exentrich It is a lovely product dude. Please keep it up.
Patrick Joubert
Love it! :)
