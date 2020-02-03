Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hey Everyone! 👋 Super excited to launch Radiant today! Radiant is a smart radio host that infinitely curates a playlist based on your preferences, what you're doing, the time of day and the weather. Radiant has it's own presenter, we call it Rad. Rad will update you through out the day with the latest headlines, weather updates and traffic updates (with more features planned to come) Currently Radiant is $0.99 per month with the first month being free
love the Idea! Installed the App and will definitely give it a shot and provide feedback! The future is all about customization;)
@hamid_ra Awesome! Let us know how you find it! rad@getradiant.app
Niiiice work @aaronoleary !
@syswarren Thank you! <3
Hello everyone! 👋👋 Thanks for stopping by! In order to celebrate our launch here on ProductHunt, we've got 100 promo codes 💸 to share with anyone who wants to get the service for free! If you're interested, ping us over at rad@getradiant.app ! Otherwise, we really hope that you enjoy tuning in to Rad 😊
I love the idea but unfortunately it’s not available on the App Store in my country
@elmasryahmed What country? @patrickjmq can we get it whitelisted maybe?