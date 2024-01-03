Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Rabbit r1
Rabbit r1
AI-powered pocket companion
Visit
Upvote 39
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
rabbit has created a first-of-its-kind mobile device loaded with rabbit OS that lets people use intuitive input methods to accomplish tasks in a tangible way. The new standalone device – r1 – eliminates the need for users to navigate multiple apps.
Launched in
Wearables
Artificial Intelligence
by
rabbit
About this launch
rabbit
rabbit brings the future of human-machine interface
0
reviews
44
followers
Follow for updates
Rabbit r1 by
rabbit
was hunted by
Vincent Koc
in
Wearables
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on January 10th, 2024.
rabbit
is not rated yet. This is rabbit's first launch.
Upvotes
39
Comments
13
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report