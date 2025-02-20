Launches
Rabbit Android Agent
This is a launch from rabbit
See 1 previous launch
Rabbit Android Agent
Early research into ai app control
Visit
Upvote 62
A research preview from Rabbit: an AI agent that can control Android apps via natural language, demonstrating the potential of AI-driven app automation.
Launch tags:
Hardware
•
Artificial Intelligence
Rabbit Android Agent by
rabbit
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Hardware
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on February 23rd, 2025.
rabbit
is rated
3/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on January 10th, 2024.