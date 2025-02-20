Subscribe
This is a launch from rabbit
Rabbit Android Agent

Rabbit Android Agent

Early research into ai app control
A research preview from Rabbit: an AI agent that can control Android apps via natural language, demonstrating the potential of AI-driven app automation.
HardwareArtificial Intelligence

rabbit
rabbit
rabbit brings the future of human-machine interface
Rabbit Android Agent by rabbit
rabbit
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
Featured on February 23rd, 2025.
rabbit
It first launched on January 10th, 2024.