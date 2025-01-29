Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Qwen 2.5
Qwen 2.5
Alibaba's latest AI model series
Visit
Upvote 87
Qwen team from Alibaba presents the Qwen 2.5 series: Qwen2.5-Max (large-scale MoE), Qwen2.5-VL (vision-language), and Qwen2.5-1M (long-context). This represents a significant step forward.
Launch tags:
API
•
Open Source
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Qwen 2.5
Alibaba's Latest AI Model Series
Follow
87
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Qwen 2.5 by
Qwen 2.5
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
API
,
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
chen cheng
,
Junyang Lin
and
Binyuan Hui
. Featured on January 30th, 2025.
Qwen 2.5
is not rated yet. This is Qwen 2.5's first launch.