Quoli Product Reviews & UGC
Quoli Product Reviews & UGC

Social proof marketing platform for Shopify merchants

Quoli goes beyond just collecting authentic reviews, as it empowers merchants to leverage user-generated content & social proof using product reviews, questions, photos, and videos on autopilot and display them in powerful converting storefront widgets.
Marketing
E-Commerce
Quoli Product Reviews & UGC
Llog
Llog
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"🚀 Excited to be on Product Hunt! Your feedback means the world to us. Share your thoughts on Quoli – the good, the great, and even the "wish it had this." Let's make social proof and reviews even better together!"

Quoli Product Reviews & UGC
Social proof marketing platform for Shopify merchants
by
Quoli Product Reviews & UGC
was hunted by
Usman Khalil
in Marketing, E-Commerce. Made by
Usman Khalil
and
Shahrukh khan
. Featured on December 23rd, 2023.
Quoli Product Reviews & UGC
is not rated yet. This is Quoli Product Reviews & UGC's first launch.
