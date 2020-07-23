Quokka Brew Jitterless Coffee
Cold brew coffee + oat milk + brain boosting nootropics
Fatima Caballero
Congrats on the launch! Love the vision, just pre-ordered a pack!
@fatima_caballero Thanks so much!!! #QuokkaToTheMoon!!!
This concept sounds really cool! is there a link to the science behind it?
@quinn_guenther if you check out our indiegogo campaign there is a section about our science!
@george_passantino Thank you! I'll check it out!
Hi Product Hunters! George here from Quokka Brew Thank you to everyone who has supported us in the creation of this product. We first started working on Quokka Brew during our junior year at UC Berkeley after experiencing horrible jitters and anxiety from caffeine. Now being graduated and pursuing this full time we are super excited to be launching our new shelf-stable oat milk latte. This product has been close to 9 months in the making and is the culmination of thousands of hours of work. Enjoy :) Here are some of our key features ✅ No Jitters ✅ No Anxiety ✅ No Crash ✅ Increased Mental Clarity ✅ Increased Cognition ✅ 90 Calories ✅ 3 Grams of sugar
@george_passantino Hi, from Perth, we spoke the other week on Reddit about you appropriating our little Western Australian critter. You guys know you're saying Quokka wrong, right?
Looks amazing! What was your inspiration for making this!?
@izzy_weiss The desire to destroy traditional coffee that makes us feel like an anxious mess!
This looks so great are there any other flavors?
@juanpablo_rios Thanks so much! We are launching just this initial flavor for right now! But, we have some future ones planned ;)