  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Quizzio
    Quizzio

    Quizzio

    Transform Study Material into Questionnaires

    Free Options
    Effortlessly convert any study material into personalized, interactive questionnaires. Ideal for students and educators. Create custom questions from books, notes, or articles using AI.
    Launched in
    Education
    SaaS
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    Quizzio
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Tailwind CSS
    Supabase
    Stripe
    Next.js
    About this launch
    Quizzio
    QuizzioTransform Study Material into Questionnaires
    0
    reviews
    23
    followers
    Quizzio by
    Quizzio
    was hunted by
    Sérgio Júnior
    in Education, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Sérgio Júnior
    . Featured on October 13th, 2024.
    Quizzio
    is not rated yet. This is Quizzio's first launch.
    Upvotes
    23
    Vote chart
    Comments
    9
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -