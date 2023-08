Support is great. Feedback is even better.

" Hello, I need your opinion! 🎙️ Tell me 🎙️ • Which business model would be best suited for my product (free trial, freemium, pay only what you use)? 🤔 • How can I improve my product to better cater to teachers? 🧑‍🏫 • How can I market my product in the best possible way? ❤️ "