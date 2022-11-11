Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Quivr
Quivr
Ranked #7 for today

Quivr

Play cupid and vote on someone's best match

Free
Embed
Quivr wants to humanize and gamify dating by letting you vote on someone's best match. Compete and try to be the best matchmaker in your area. Invite your single friends and family to be a dater and let others do the work for them.
Launched in iOS, Dating, Tech
Quivr
About this launch
Quivr
QuivrPlay Cupid and vote on someone's best match.
Quivr by
Quivr
was hunted by
Jack Agolli
in iOS, Dating, Tech. Made by
Jack Agolli
. Featured on November 12th, 2022.
Quivr
is not rated yet. This is Quivr's first launch.
