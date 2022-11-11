Products
Home
Product
Quivr
Quivr
Play cupid and vote on someone's best match
Quivr wants to humanize and gamify dating by letting you vote on someone's best match. Compete and try to be the best matchmaker in your area. Invite your single friends and family to be a dater and let others do the work for them.
Launched in
iOS
,
Dating
,
Tech
by
Quivr
About this launch
Quivr
Play Cupid and vote on someone's best match.
Quivr by
Quivr
was hunted by
Jack Agolli
in
iOS
,
Dating
,
Tech
. Made by
Jack Agolli
. Featured on November 12th, 2022.
Quivr
is not rated yet. This is Quivr's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#234
Report