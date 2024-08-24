Launches
Quit Snus Addiction
Quit Snus Addiction
Quit nicotine pouches by tracking usage, costs and more
Key Features: - Log usage - Usage Tracking (Daily and Weekly charts, averages) - Craving Tips - Calculate cost and savings
Launched in
iOS
Health & Fitness
Tech
by
About this launch
Quit Nicotine Pouches by tracking usage, costs and more.
Quit Snus Addiction
was hunted by
Michał Michalik
in
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
,
Tech
Featured on August 26th, 2024.
This is Quit Snus Addiction - Mobile App's first launch.
