Quire Sublist

Hey Product Hunters! 🎉 Have you ever felt tired and discouraged by your own to-do list with no end in sight? We know you've tried your best to optimize your productivity, but sometimes life gets in the way. 🚀 Quire is well-known for a hierarchical task list that maps your mind, however, after a while, we found the list can easily grow into an overwhelming one. A while ago, we've introduced Peekaboo feature to let you tuck away the tasks that aren't actionable for now. Now, we want to let you have another even more powerful feature called Sublist. 📝 You can create as many sublists as you want for your project. A sublist is a mirror of your main task list, whatever the changes you make for your sublist will be reflected on your main list. 📨 Instead of dealing with an ever-growing task list, now you can narrow down the view and create a personalized sublist and focus on the right tasks at the right time. 🦄 Have fun! If you have anything to let us know, leave us a review!
