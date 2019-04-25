Quire is a modern collaborative app made to help visionary teams with big ideas. Like yours. We humans have a drive to achieve great things. It is in our bones. And it is what Quire was born for. Featured as one of the best project management software on Inc and Huffington Post.
Quire Mobile 3.0: Kanban Board comes to Mobile AppHello Quire squad, we have some great news for all of you! One of the long-awaited features that all of our users have been requesting has come to life. Today we are super excited that we have brought our famous Kanban Board to your Mobile App.
Vicky Pham
Hey Product Hunters! Quire is well-known for a hierarchical task list that maps your mind, however, after a while, we found the list can easily grow into an overwhelming one. That’s when we introduced Kanban board feature to take the workload off your mind. You can select several crucial tasks and move them to a board so that you can get focused on what matters at the moment. Today, we bring our unique Kanban board to your mobile app. In other words, Quire task list with the hierarchical structure allows you to brainstorm and plan ahead for your projects. On the other hand, Quire Kanban board is for execution and progress tracking. The best thing with Quire is, you can switch between nested task list and Kanban board at any time to get the best of both worlds. Have fun! If you have anything to let us know, leave us a review!
