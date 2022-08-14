Products
This is the latest launch from Quire
See Quire’s 16 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Quire Calendar
Ranked #9 for today
Quire Calendar
No Google Calendar needed for your project management
Visit
15% off
•
Free Options
All you need is a unique calendar that goes into powerful project management.
Featured as one of the project management software of the year on Inc and Huffington Post. Now even more powerful with a native calendar.
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
+1 by
Quire
About this launch
Quire
"Unfold Your Ideas".
44
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
Quire Calendar by
Quire
was hunted by
Peggy Chang
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Raisa Goldatama
,
Peggy Chang
,
Jerrywell Chen
,
Vicky Pham
,
Tom Yeh
,
Jim Yeh
,
Jess Chen
,
Jimmy Shiau
and
Rudy Huang
. Featured on August 15th, 2022.
Quire
is rated
5/5 ★
by 36 users. It first launched on August 3rd, 2015.
Upvotes
18
Comments
3
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#12
