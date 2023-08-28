Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Quire
See Quire’s 21 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Quire Array Formulas
Quire Array Formulas
Translate data into decisions with Array Formulas
Visit
Upvote 8
QCT32350
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Unlike other PMS that only lets you do basic calculations, Quire Array Formulas lets you perform comprehensive advanced calculations at ease to analyze your data in depth and ultimately make better decisions based on facts.
Launched in
Task Management
SaaS
Data & Analytics
by
Quire
morningmate
Ad
Easier tools to plan projects and track tasks. Try it free
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Please let us know what you think of Quire Formulas! We're all ears!"
The makers of Quire Array Formulas
About this launch
Quire
"Unfold Your Ideas"
46
reviews
222
followers
Follow for updates
Quire Array Formulas by
Quire
was hunted by
Peggy Chang
in
Task Management
,
SaaS
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Peggy Chang
,
Vicky Pham
,
Tom Yeh
,
Jim Yeh
,
Jess Chen
,
Raisa Goldatama
,
Jimmy Shiau
and
Rudy Huang
. Featured on September 1st, 2023.
Quire
is rated
5/5 ★
by 38 users. It first launched on August 3rd, 2015.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report