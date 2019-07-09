Electric toothbrush maker Quip gets into pay-as-you-go dental care Patients browse, book and pay for dental services directly on the Quipcare app. Prices are quoted up-front, and patients are spared from navigating the terms of their dental insurance plan. Dental professionals who partner with Quip as a part of their network provide the services, and the company claims that the costs are 30 to 40 percent lower than average rates in the area.