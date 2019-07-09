Deals
Quipcare
Quipcare
Dental insurance made simple
Health and Fitness
Dental made simple. Browse, book, and pay less for the care you need, all in one place.
an hour ago
Electric toothbrush maker Quip gets into pay-as-you-go dental care
Patients browse, book and pay for dental services directly on the Quipcare app. Prices are quoted up-front, and patients are spared from navigating the terms of their dental insurance plan. Dental professionals who partner with Quip as a part of their network provide the services, and the company claims that the costs are 30 to 40 percent lower than average rates in the area.
Quip launches dental insurance alternative in NYC
Quip, maker of electric toothbrushes, is making use of its most recent acquisition to launch a dental insurance alternative to customers in New York City this summer. Called Quip Care, the service operates on the back of Afora, a dental insurance alternative startup Quip acquired last May. With Qui...
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Great idea
@simonenever
. Dental care is sooo over-looked in terms of the medical industry, hopefully this can lead to a change in thought
an hour ago
