Looks great for documenting sales meetings. Documentation has always been a problem for my sales teams who were visiting clients.
A lot depends on the usability
Would be interested in the accuracy of the voice to text functionMike Mahlkow has never used this product.
Luca Kiedrowski
Hi everyone! ✌🏻 Today, we are very excited to introduce you to Quintessence. Quintessence enables you to document your meeting within 90 seconds through the power of voice. Documentation sucks. Brokers, salesmen and busy people spend around 16 hours a month documenting appointments - unstructured, delayed and completely inefficient. You still need a laptop for that? 👩🏼💻👨🏽💻 Exit the meeting. Open the Quintessence app and start recording your structured protocol. Integrate it in your favorite working tools like your CRM or To-Do lists and share it within the ecosystem. 90 seconds - done. Why is Quintessence interesting for sales people?👩🏾💼👨🏼💼 The information quality about the customer is key for the success of a deal and a long-lasting relationship between the customer and the sales-person. By integrating Quintessence into the daily process, the sales-person has the chance to document with more detail while still saving hours every month on CRM documentation. Through the combination of our speech-2-text technology that transcribes the audio file into structured text and the audio itself, the sales-person has the chance to either read through the text or listen to the audio-file again while driving to the customer. Why are we working on Quintessence? 🚀 It’s our mission as a team and as a company to lift humanity to the next level of human-technology interaction through the power of voice. Voice still is the most natural way for humans to communicate and we as company want to be part of driving efficiency through the technology behind it. To start with the journey, we wanted to solve a direct problem. Sales-people on average spend about 16 hours a month on documentation processes. Processes that can be solved through voice. Here, we want to be a partner to solve the problem through the power of speech technology. Download and test the app - we would love to get your feedback! Enjoy the rest of the week! ☀️
Hey guys! :) We would really feel appreciated getting your feedback. Happy to answer any question! All the best!
