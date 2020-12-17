discussion
Hi Hunters! I’m a cofounder at Quill, a software that transcribes meeting notes and automatically detects action items in speech. Get started letting your notes take themself for free today! We built our Beta in 2 weeks, and are a little nervous about sharing it with our fellow Hunters; we know there’s still work to be done in many places. In any case, I’d love to hear your feedback. Please comment and share your thoughts! Here’s how to use it: 👆 Click on the “GET IT” button, navigate to our website and hit “Try Quill Beta” 📞 Call your buddies using your favourite video conferencing software 💻 On the Quill meeting login page, make up a Meeting ID (e.g. "quill_is_awesome”) and password (e.g. “1234”) 🥳 Share the Meeting ID and password with your buddies so everyone can have their voice heard 💌 Once the meeting is over, save your group’s notes as a markdown, pdf, or copy to your clipboard to post to your medium of choice (e.g. notion, google doc, email) We know there are some really great speech-to-text companies out there, and we’re not trying to reinvent the wheel. Our goal is to take the transcript, pull out the useful parts to save you time identifying key outcomes of the meeting, and pushing those to your existing project management tools. We’re early in our journey, but keen to hear the thoughts of our fellow Hunters! Cheers, Ben
