Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Quido
Quido

Quido

Invest in Crypto Baskets, Coins and much more...

Free
Embed
Quido is your ultimate crypto investment app! Seamlessly invest in crypto by connecting your Crypto Exchange account. Quido offers- - Expert curated Crypto Baskets - A unique Coin analysis Framework - Buy/ HODL/ Sell signals, and much more! 📈💰
Launched in
Fintech
Investing
Web3
 by
Quido
WorkOS
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
Quido
QuidoInvest in Crypto Baskets, Coins and much more...
1review
299
followers
Quido by
Quido
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in Fintech, Investing, Web3. Made by
Kaustumbh Jaiswal
,
Dhairya Patel
,
Akash Saroha
,
Siddharth Tiwari
and
Viraj Singh
. Featured on July 26th, 2023.
Quido
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Quido's first launch.
Upvotes
77
Vote chart
Comments
55
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-