Home
→
Product
→
Quido
Quido
Invest in Crypto Baskets, Coins and much more...
Upvote 77
Quido is your ultimate crypto investment app! Seamlessly invest in crypto by connecting your Crypto Exchange account. Quido offers- - Expert curated Crypto Baskets - A unique Coin analysis Framework - Buy/ HODL/ Sell signals, and much more! 📈💰
Launched in
Fintech
Investing
Web3
by
Quido
About this launch
Quido
Invest in Crypto Baskets, Coins and much more...
1
299
Quido by
Quido
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Fintech
,
Investing
,
Web3
. Made by
Kaustumbh Jaiswal
,
Dhairya Patel
,
Akash Saroha
,
Siddharth Tiwari
and
Viraj Singh
. Featured on July 26th, 2023.
Quido
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Quido's first launch.
Upvotes
77
Comments
55
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report