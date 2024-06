Sieve 108 upvotes

Sieve has some great AI APIs that made getting up and running with speaker detection a breeez

Replit 155 upvotes

The future of coding. Deploying on replit is incredibly easy, I highly recommend them if you are building video products. Also helps that they have a great mobile editor.

replicate 0 upvotes

Replicate is an amazing tool that makes it incredibly easy to leverage and deploy AI models for whatever the use case