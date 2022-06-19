Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Quick Copy
Ranked #9 for today
Quick Copy
Simple tool for managing your clipboard items.
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
You can add any type of clipboard item and copy them directly or redirect to specific app depends of the item type.
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
by
Quick Copy
Follow for updates
Ramp Expense Management
Promoted
Simplify expense management with automatic categorization
About this launch
Quick Copy
Simple tool for managing your clipboard items.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Quick Copy by
Quick Copy
was hunted by
Kaosc
in
Android
,
Productivity
. Made by
Kaosc
. Featured on June 19th, 2022.
Quick Copy
is not rated yet. This is Quick Copy's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
0
Daily rank
#9
Weekly rank
#43
Report