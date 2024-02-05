Products
Home
→
Product
→
Quetta Browser × Perplexity AI Search
Quetta Browser × Perplexity AI Search
Quetta for Android now has an AI search engine built in
Quetta Browser for Android with AI-based ad blocker now integrates Perplexity AI Search as one of the built-in search engine providers, stepping into the new era of AI knowledge, offering an unparalleled and concise internet browsing experience.
Launched in
Android
Artificial Intelligence
Search
by
Quetta
The makers of Quetta Browser × Perplexity AI Search
About this launch
Quetta
The next ad-blocking browser with your privacy first
3
reviews
286
followers
Follow for updates
Quetta Browser × Perplexity AI Search by
Quetta
was hunted by
Cherysun
in
Android
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Search
. Made by
Cherysun
. Featured on February 6th, 2024.
Quetta
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2023.
Upvotes
14
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
