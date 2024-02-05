Products
This is the latest launch from Quetta
Quetta Browser × Perplexity AI Search

Quetta Browser × Perplexity AI Search

Quetta for Android now has an AI search engine built in

Quetta Browser for Android with AI-based ad blocker now integrates Perplexity AI Search as one of the built-in search engine providers, stepping into the new era of AI knowledge, offering an unparalleled and concise internet browsing experience.
Launched in
Android
Artificial Intelligence
Search
 by
Quetta
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"🙏🏻 We invite you to try it out and share your great ideas."

Quetta Browser × Perplexity AI Search
About this launch
Quetta
3reviews
286
followers
Quetta Browser × Perplexity AI Search by Quetta
Quetta
was hunted by
Cherysun
in Android, Artificial Intelligence, Search. Made by
Cherysun
. Featured on February 6th, 2024.
Quetta
is rated 4.7/5 by 3 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2023.
