Quarterly Tax Calculator for Freelancers

Easily calculate your quarterly payment for both State and Federal taxes. Behind the scenes, we're using the latest tax brackets, credits, and deductions ... so you don't have to! Brought to you by the team at Keeper
Paul Koullick
PH freelancers, Paul and David here, founders of Keeper 👋 Many freelancers don't make quarterly tax payments because they're complicated / opaque and pretty much require an accountant. The result? Hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in needless penalties. With this free online tool, we're changing that. It's the first one to offer both Federal and State-level tax payment calculations, as well as clearly showing you the penalty you'll owe if you don't pay. We built this because we were surprised to find that nothing on the internet calculates both State and Federal quarterly tax payments for you ... nuts. Before this tool, if you live in one of the 43 states with income taxes, you had to pay an accountant or figure it out yourself (don't try this at home, kids) We hope this tool is helpful to you and we'll be hanging out here to answer questions throughout the day!
