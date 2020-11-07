discussion
Alex
MakerCo-Founder & Web Developer at Quarkly
Hi Product Hunters 👋 Thank you @kevin for hunting us! My name is Alex, I am a co-founder and the lead dev at Quarkly. A few months ago I have invited everyone to the early testing of our project, telling you about its important element – our own development called Atomize. Back then, we were still in alpha, and frankly speaking were not quite ready. Since then, there were a lot of new features and updates planned, and we made significant progress with them. During the summer and early autumn, we implemented the most of our Roadmap milestones – in fact, even more than that. We think that now we are ready to start an open beta! 🚀 Working on our product, we aim to make the process of website or app creation in Quarkly as simple as possible, and at the same time ensure that the end result is a competitive professional project with clear and readable code. We humbly believe that we are doing a good job by far. Quarkly allows you to create websites and web apps both using a mouse and typing the code – you get all the pros of responsive editing, but you can also open the code editor at any time and manually edit anything you (don’t) like – everything will synchronize perfectly! 👌🏻 Designers can work in Qaurkly the same way as they are used to in Figma – they will find many familiar things in the interface. For developers we have a module assembler in all its glory: hmr, npm-modules. Our end goal is to create a useful tool that will optimize the entire cycle of website and app development. We work on reducing the entry bar and increasing the abstractions level, so that everyone can create their own stunning website! Happy commenting! 😎
Nice product. Currently I use another website builder to create landing pages with nice animation. But this one may be my next favourite tool :) Can I design here animations and transitions visually?