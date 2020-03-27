Quarantine Together
Meet new people virtually and stay connected in quarantine
Ada Nguyen
Maker
Hi Product Hunters! I hope you’re all staying safe and healthy out there. Before COVID-19, the loneliness epidemic is already a big problem. With social distancing, it becomes even more difficult to feel connected and supported during these hard times. I created Quarantine Together to curate a list of virtual, interactive events and communities where people can join from anywhere to feel less isolated. It’s beautiful to see how many people have connected with strangers and form new communities to support each other through these types of events. I’d love to have more feedback on how I can make this list more useful to everyone. A few questions I have in mind are: - Currently, the website focuses on interactive events (events where participants can actively participate verbally). However, there are also interesting live events (e.g. livestream music performance) that could be of use. Should I incorporate such events, and if so how would I do it without cluttering the website? - I am thinking of writing some blog posts on hosting online gatherings including: creative ways to host an event, what makes a good event, etc. Would love to have ideas and suggestions in these areas! - Any other features you think are missing? Thanks for reading, and I’d love to answer any questions you have 🤗
