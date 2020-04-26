  1. Home
Quarantine Society

A collection of resources to keep you engaged in quarantine

Staying in gets boring after a while. We all need creative outlets. Quarantine Society is a curated list of activities you can do to productively distract yourself.
Collections will be regularly updated. You may make suggestions by using "submit a link"
Discussion
Parth Taylor
Parth Taylor
Maker
Help slow the spread of coronavirus. Your suggestions will be helpful in curating the collections and getting people through these tough times.
Jeff Christian
Jeff Christian
Nice Product, @parthtaylor! I'm working on a similar product to help teams at companies engage and get through Covid as well! its teambright.co if you are interested.
Parth Taylor
Parth Taylor
Maker
@jeffchristian Thanks, Jeff! Teambright sounds interesting, Will check it out.
