QualGent AI

AI-powered mobile QA agent that automatically tests your iOS and Android apps. No more manual test scripts - our AI understands your app's UI and finds bugs faster. Cursor helps you write code 10x faster, QualGent helps you ship 10x faster.

Payment Required Launch tags: Android • iOS • Artificial Intelligence

