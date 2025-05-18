Launches
QualGent AI
AI Mobile App QA Tester
AI-powered mobile QA agent that automatically tests your iOS and Android apps. No more manual test scripts - our AI understands your app's UI and finds bugs faster. Cursor helps you write code 10x faster, QualGent helps you ship 10x faster.
QualGent
QualGent AI by
QualGent
was hunted by
Shivam Agrawal
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Aaron Yu
. Featured on May 19th, 2025.
QualGent
is not rated yet. This is QualGent's first launch.