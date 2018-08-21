Quake is vibration gaming earbuds with virtual 7.1.
✅ Built-In Vibration Unit
✅ Gunshot and Footsteps Enhancement
✅ Virtual 7.1 Channel
✅ 18 grams only
✅ Noise-cancelling Microphone
Jake Kingsly@kingslyjake
Will they work with playstation too?
Jake Kingsly@kingslyjake
"Quake is equipped with a 3.5mm jack that is compatible with game consoles like PS4, Xbox and switch, but the 7.1 surround sound works on PC only and needs to be used together with our Virtual 7.1 USB Stereo Audio Adapter, that is, you can use Quake on game consoles to feel the vibration, but not the 7.1 surround sound effect."
