Quadratic Multiplayer

Real-time spreadsheet for developers

Quadratic is a spreadsheet for analysts, data scientists, and developers. Quadratic natively supports Python, Formulas, and AI. With real-time collaboration, all with high performance in the browser.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Data & Analytics
Quadratic
About this launch
Quadratic
QuadraticThe spreadsheet with Python, SQL, and Formulas.
Quadratic Multiplayer by Quadratic
Quadratic
David Kircos
David Kircos
,
Jim Nielsen
,
David Figatner
,
Peter Mills
,
Andrew Farkas
,
David DiMaria
and
Luke Posey
. Featured on February 1st, 2024.
Quadratic
is rated 5/5 by 9 users. It first launched on May 2nd, 2023.
27
9
