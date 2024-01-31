Products
Quadratic is a spreadsheet for analysts, data scientists, and developers. Quadratic natively supports Python, Formulas, and AI. With real-time collaboration, all with high performance in the browser.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Data & Analytics
by
Quadratic
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Quadratic
The spreadsheet with Python, SQL, and Formulas.
9
reviews
428
followers
Follow for updates
Quadratic Multiplayer by
Quadratic
was hunted by
David Kircos
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
David Kircos
,
Jim Nielsen
,
David Figatner
,
Peter Mills
,
Andrew Farkas
,
David DiMaria
and
Luke Posey
. Featured on February 1st, 2024.
Quadratic
is rated
5/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on May 2nd, 2023.
