Garyvee, AOC, Joe Rogan. These are the biggest media companies of our time, and this is only just the beginning. I believe there is a shift of the torch regarding what the consumer cares about. For the last 20 years, everything has been free and we have ran out fo attention to give new things. If it's not on our phone, we probably don't care. But I think people are sick of this dynamic and there is a shift happening. I predict paying for things that are high quality will come back in fashion, and there is no better time than to teach people how to build their own brand than right now! The age od the ad is gone. The age of the subscription is here. Let's make some money :)
Love this! At the end every company is a media company :)
@nadav21 +1 Especially with the rise of substack, newsletters, and everyone being locked at home, excited to see the future of Quad @mat_sherman
Spot on, the ad is gone and subscription for quality products is on. Will check out the first syllabus. Congrats on launch 👏
@aditya_kandari Much appreciated, Aditya! Thanks for the support.
Mat, love this! I think we've been moving towards this for a while now, so it's great to see someone take a proper crack at it. Building distribution channels as one-person media companies is a HUGE personal moat for founders and other creators.
Really cool @mat_sherman Excellent work! Will be watching to see how this develops.