Dileep D
Congratulations @monika ben
Hey Hunters, we're excited to share a new and easy way to collect small payments quickly. For more and more small businesses it is becoming increasingly important to offer products cashless, also in the physical space. With payment pages accessed through the QR code, involve.me offers just that. We're curious to hear what you think!
👋 😺 Hi Product Hunters! Vlad from involve.me here. Thank you for coming over to check out QR Code Payments! Cash-only businesses are increasingly becoming obsolete as customers demand more convenient payment options. But credit card terminals are a big initial investment and a hassle to get your hands on. We made QR Code Payments so that anyone who walks into your store can pay with their phone. No third party app downloads, no registration, no cash & no fees. Just scan the QR code and tap "Pay". Scanning the QR code opens a custom designed mobile payment page. Add your products and their prices. Let customers pick quantities and additional services. Customers check out with PayPal or by entering their credit card information into Stripe. Apple Pay, G Pay, Alipay and many others can also be processed through Stripe. To sum it up, here’s what QR Code Payments can help you with: ✅ Enable on the spot cashless transactions ✅ Make shoppable print media ✅ Configure custom products & service packages ✅ Calculate custom pricing ✅ Collect PayPal and Stripe payments It also comes packed with useful & easy to use features like: ➡️ 100% visual drag & drop editor ➡️ 100+ professionally designed templates ➡️ Custom price calculators ➡️ In browser no app experience ➡️ & much more 📣📣📣 Use code HUNTER-GIFT for 25% off your first 3 months.
I have been waiting for QR code with forms & requested the same few weeks back, here you go QR codes available now.. Awesome and thank you very much for considering QR code request.
This is really cool guys. Congrats.