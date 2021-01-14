Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
QR Code Generator For Devel...
QR Code Generator For Developers
A quick API to generate QR codes in your apps
Productivity
Developer Tools
Tech
qr.eletto.dev is a simple QR code generator for developers. It can be used in any project to quickly generate QR codes. Instead of installing libraries into your project to generate QR codes, you can just use the URL as an image.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
an hour ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Oleg Dreyman
iOS indie
Ooooo this is nice, I see this being useful especially in web apps! Great job! Hoping that it won’t get abused 🍻
Upvote
Share
17mins
Simon Blok
Making smart, easy-to-use tools
Very to the point, thanks!
Upvote
Share
9mins
Send