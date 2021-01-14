  1. Home
QR Code Generator For Developers

A quick API to generate QR codes in your apps

Productivity
Developer Tools
Tech
qr.eletto.dev is a simple QR code generator for developers. It can be used in any project to quickly generate QR codes. Instead of installing libraries into your project to generate QR codes, you can just use the URL as an image.
Oleg DreymaniOS indie
Ooooo this is nice, I see this being useful especially in web apps! Great job! Hoping that it won’t get abused 🍻
Simon BlokMaking smart, easy-to-use tools
Very to the point, thanks!
