Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
May Habib
Maker
Hiring
Hello PH community!😽 I’m May, co-founder of Qordoba. So excited to be launching something here for the first time. For YEARS I have felt like a PH lurker, never brave enough to share what I was working on. I have so admired makers’ courage to put things out there, and now it’s our turn.💪 Thank you for building such a safe and welcoming community. So, ⭐HOW DID WE GET HERE!⭐ Like many people, we were initially building something else. In that journey, we tried dozens of different versions of positioning and messaging in our quest for product market fit. We didn’t ultimately find it, but did find a problem that we encountered over and over: frequently, people at Qordoba were talking about the product in a different way, using different words to describe our value and what we do. It is hard to come up with a message that sticks in your customer’s brain — one that is differentiated enough from your competitors that after talking to you they can remember what’s different about YOU. And these messages come down to saying the same thing, the same way, every time. Then there is the minutiae, tiny but important for 🤓credibility 🤓with potential customers: emails you send to prospects always being well-written, customer support ticket responses always to the point, and a consistent formatting and writing style across all the things that a customer would read from you. This is our mission, to help companies communicate better with their customers and potential customers. 💦The Solution So, what can Qordoba do today? Content control freaks, we got you. Writing Styleguide: ✅Hundreds of variations to customize your writing style, from date formats to semicolons to the Oxford comma. Have no idea wtf that is? Don’t fret; use the Qordoba default house style, which is optimized for clear and concise writing for the web and technology products. ✅The ability to customize the look and feel of your style guide and publish it on your own domain. Terminology: ✅Define the everyday terms you use in your company. ✅Define the terms that are 🚫banned — either because they're deprecated or because a competitor has used them to death. ✅Create Common Mistakes rules: automatic corrections to the phrases that your team confuses most often. What ELSE we check your content for: ✅Clarity ✅Brevity ✅Readability ✅Gender bias ✅Toxicity ✅Plagiarism ✅Grammar and spelling 💘 Extra thanks to: @chrismessina for hunting us! Have loved your product feedback and encouragement along the way. 🌹 Special offer for the PH community 50% off your first year with us if you upgrade to a paid annual plan! Really looking forward to your comments and feedback — we’re just getting started and your feedback is a 🎁. Write soon, May
Upvote (5)Share
Haha, nicely spotted @niklaspivic666. Still, this product aims to solve a problem that virtually every team has. I wish I had this five years ago. Looking forward to using this!
Upvote (3)Share
@j_vanderburgt There is absolutely use for this product; I wish writing were completely automatised, and I would adore to see details on exactly how AI would be used to define 'your specialized version' of style, as the website mentions, among other things. I wish the makers of this product all the best in their endeavours.
Upvote (2)Share
Great alternative to Grammarly for companies.
Upvote (3)Share
Ironically, the product website mentions 'styleguide'; I've never seen the term written in any other way than 'style guide', be it in known in The Chicago Manual of Style, the Microsoft Style Guide, or any other of the well-known guides that I've seen. The description on this page mentions 'style guides' while the first-posted discussion here, by one of the makers of this product, mentions 'styleguides'; consistency is important in (technical) writing. I'm not trying to say that this product is bad—I've not yet tried it—but something which is supposed to supplant or add value to writing shouldn't fail this easily. PS. If I made this product I'd use 'AI-writing assistant' instead of 'AI writing assistant' as per most American-English grammar rules.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Hiring
@niklaspivic666 Hi Niklas! ABSOLUTELY! Consistency is super important. We actually just moved from "style guide" to "styleguide" in our house style; yes, it's against the grain (but not uncommon), and we think it's more modern. What's beautiful about the English language is how quickly it adapts. Styleguides are a thing now and so we think this portmanteau is appropriate.
Upvote (4)Share
@mayhabib Hey! Thanks for responding. 'Styleguide' isn't a portmanteau but the result of using neology; I recommend 'stylebook' instead of "styleguide", if mashing words is your thing. Orthographically speaking, English isn't really suited for that, even though I'm all for new ways of using language. Let me paint a picture of my main issue with mashing words together in English: Some languages are almost made for creating new words by mashing them together without the use of punctuation. My mother tongue, Swedish, is all for that; for example, the term 'flag-pole polishing-boy accoutrement-salesperson' becomes 'flaggstångspolerarpojksdetaljsäljare', whereas 'flagpolepolishingboyaccoutrementsalesperson' isn't a thing. I recommend style guides by Robert Graves and Benjamin Dreyer; they both recant stories as to why one should prefer en dashes to neology when binding words together. The Chicago Manual of Style is with them, too.
Upvote (1)Share