Augis Kaleinykas
MakerFounder of Morflax, Developer & Designer
Hello, hunters and makers 🖐❤️ I’m the founder & developer at Morflax. Over the past 2 years, I dug deeper into the fashion and 3D Ecosystem and came across a pain point almost every day. Smaller clothing brands don't have much time to take good looking pictures of their clothing collections (plus all the situation with COVID-19) and they have to use prepared mockups on the internet. But... those mockups don't give much control to the user. Another solution is to use 3D software to create digital clothing. But... to learn these software tools takes too much time. 💡 Solution That’s why I’m excited to launch my first product on Product Hunt... And it is a browser-based interactive 3D clothing mockup builder - QLO I have created this 3D mockup tool for brands that can easily show clothing designs to their customers using our digital avatars. Our goal with QLO is to make 3D digital avatars more realistic and available for all, make clothing mockups simple and easy to use. 🔥 How to use? 👉 Choose digital avatar 👉 Customize clothing 👉 Upload your design/artwork 👉 Customize background 👉 Export image in jpg or png formats 🚀 Next I'm working on the next update that will include new avatars, backgrounds and clothing. I will integrate pose and lighting control, photorealistic rendering and post-processing features. 🙏 Suggestions QLO is still in beta but I would love to see what you can create with it. I hope you enjoy using QLO and I hope it will be valuable to clothing brands. Let me know any feedback you may have! I'd love to hear your feedback! All the best, Augis
