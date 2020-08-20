discussion
Amin El-Bekry
After years of running a film production/digital marketing agency in Sweden, I realised that many clients we worked with needed help managing their omni-channel video campaigns and to find ways to actually attract leads from their videos whilst being able to track that data (not just video views). After a lot of research and failing to find any solution to easily solve this for our clients, Qiwio was born! Qiwio is an easy to use video platform for businesses that use video within their marketing, sales and/or support teams. Our goal is to make it more simple for companies to manage their video campaigns and generate better results. Feel free to ask any questions, or give us some feedback if you have given Qiwio a try! 😄
