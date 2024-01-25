Products
qiibee
qiibee
Easy-to-install miles & more loyalty program for Shopify
Effortlessly reward customers with Miles & More Miles and allow them to spend Miles within your Shopify store. Tap into an extensive network of 36m high-spending frequent flyer, drive customer acquisition, and ensure retention.
qiibee by
qiibee: Miles & More Loyalty
was hunted by
Claudio_S
in
Customer Success
,
Marketing
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Claudio_S
,
Gianluca G. Giancola
,
Aaron de Miranda Colaço
,
Kevin Mathew
,
Pascal Schindelholz
and
Balaji P
. Featured on February 1st, 2024.
qiibee: Miles & More Loyalty
is not rated yet. This is qiibee: Miles & More Loyalty's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
