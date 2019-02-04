Log InSign up
Q-Acoustics Concept 300 Speaker Stand

A super-elegant stand for your speakers 🔊

The brief for Concept 300 is simple, yet staggeringly ambitious. Build on the runaway success of the floorstanding Concept 500 and deliver a standmounting alternative that’s at once more affordable, of utterly uncompromised performance and of stylish, understated elegance.

Around the web
Q Acoustics Concept 300 speakers stand on spindly alien spider legsQ Acoustics is following up its high-end Concept 500 floorstanders with a model that's even more striking: the Concept 300 stand mount speaker, announced Friday. The most attention-grabbing part of the 300's design is the new Tensegrity tripod stand, which is a combination of high-tensile wire and aluminum rods.
CNETTy Pendlebury
Q Acoustics Concept 300: Magic happens when a budget audio brand makes $4,500 speakersAsk an audio engineer what their biggest hurdle designing an awesome speaker is, and chances are it's not a lack of knowledge or technology, but budget constraints. Any engineering team at a reputable audio company has the know-how to design an awesome speaker if price weren't an issue.
Plugged | The Next WebNapier Lopez
This speaker stand is magnificentQ Acoustics newest speaker, the Concept 300, is for audiophiles. But for once, it's not the speaker itself that's the star as each Concept 300 speaker comes with an aluminum tripod stand that is an exceptional example of form meets function.
The Verge

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
This is the most beautiful stand i have ever seen! Being released in March at a cost of above $4000 it is a steep price, but I don't think I would regret it. @rrhoover would love to hear what you think of this
