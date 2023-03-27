Pythagora is an open-source tool that creates automated integration tests by analyzing server activity without you having to write a single line of code. Within 30 minutes of analyzing, it gets your web app from 0 to 80% code coverage.
"How do you write integration tests for your API server? Would you consider using Pythagora instead/along with your system?
If not, I'd love to hear what are your concerns and why this wouldn’t work for you?
Any feedback or ideas are welcome."