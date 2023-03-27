Products
Pythagora
Ranked #8 for today

Pythagora

Generate automated integration tests from server activity

Free
Embed
Pythagora is an open-source tool that creates automated integration tests by analyzing server activity without you having to write a single line of code. Within 30 minutes of analyzing, it gets your web app from 0 to 80% code coverage.
Launched in Productivity, Open Source, Developer Tools +3 by
Pythagora
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"How do you write integration tests for your API server? Would you consider using Pythagora instead/along with your system? If not, I'd love to hear what are your concerns and why this wouldn’t work for you? Any feedback or ideas are welcome."

Pythagora
The makers of Pythagora
About this launch
5reviews
89
followers
Pythagora by
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Productivity, Open Source, Developer Tools. Made by
Zvonimir Sabljic
and
Leon Ostrež
. Featured on April 1st, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 5 users. It first launched on March 29th, 2023.
Upvotes
48
Vote chart
Comments
54
Vote chart
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#158