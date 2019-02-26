Log InSign up
PWA2APK, converts Progressive Web Apps (PWA’s) to Playstore ready Android apps for free. This works using Trusted Web Activities (TWA) on Chrome v72. Use this free tool to convert PWA to Android app, along with Source code, APK and certificates.

  Liam
    Developer at freewebstore.com
    Pros: 

    So Simple to use and reduces time spent.

    Cons: 

    none

    Allows me to create an APK in seconds without the fuss of downloading and installing Android Studio

    Liam has used this product for one day.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Introducing a free and simple tool, PWA2APK (https://pwa2apk.com). Quite recently Chrome announced Trusted Web Activity(TWA) which allows Chrome (v72 or later) to run a website in fullscreen mode without a browser toolbar within an APK. Learn more about TWA: https://youtu.be/TCgT8dzSiU8 We were stumbled upon @firt's medium blog(https://medium.com/@firt/google-...), which detailed step by step process to convert PWA to APK file. In the end, he quoted- "I really want to see a tool to enter our PWA's URL and get an APK from it." This was the start and over the weekend, we build this tool and launched it on twitter. We got pretty good response. Many converted their PWA's to Android apps and uploaded on Play Store. Alex Russel, AKA Co-Inventor of PWA tweeted us out (https://twitter.com/slightlylate...) We got featured on XDA Developers (https://www.xda-developers.com/p...), Android Authority(https://www.androidauthority.com...) and many tech publications out there. It's almost 2 weeks till then and we have over 2,200 apps created and many are now available now on Play Store! (This is all Free of Cost) ❤️ Drop a message if you have any questions Anees
PWA apps works well with Web View right? Is a separate app needed? Simple tool BTW
Unlike WebView, PWA2APK apps are built on top of TWA ( Trusted Web Activity - https://developers.google.com/we... ). In TWA cache will be shared with chrome, forms auto filling and web push notification works without any additional configuration.
