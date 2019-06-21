Reviews
Simple, easy to use
Still basic functionality at this stage but good scope to expand and new customisations and functionality
Have played around and used it a little and have plans to deploy this on three customer sites in the next week.Dan Sloan has used this product for one day.
Maker
Danny Postma
🎉🎉🎉 Hi again Producthunt! I'm on mission to create great tools for makers to increase their conversion rates. 💰Problem This month I decided to solve a problem I've had for a long time: paying way to much for tools like Optinmonster or Intercom. Just to send a few simple popup messages to my visitors. 🏆Solution I made a Jaaaaavascript (cc @johnnymakes) plugin that enables you to send popup messages to your visitors, using just a few lines of code. Just add the Javascript plugin, customize your popup and go live! It's that easy. 💪Features Pushfolio comes with a lot of nifty features you are used to in other tools like: Customize to your content and design Add text, images, colors and more. Pushfolio is completely customizable to your content and design. Cookies, locations and frequencies Pushfolio remembers if your visitors has interacted with your popup. Only showing when and where you want to. Google Analytics Tracking Tracking how many visitors see and click your popups with Google Analytics Events. Page Targeting Define which pages you want to or don’t want to show your popups on. 🔎Test it on the website I've added a live code editor so you can mess around with the popup and see how it works. Check it out 🙏🏻Please let me know what you think about the product.
