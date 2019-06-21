Log InSign up
Pushfolio

Send popup messages with a few lines of Javascript for free.

Start converting your visitors, without spending loads of money on tools like Intercom and Optinmonster. Add the Javascript plugin, customize your popup and go live!
Reviews
csongor horvath
Charlotte Clutson
Dan Sloan
 
Helpful
  • Dan Sloan
    Dan SloanSoftware developer
    Pros: 

    Simple, easy to use

    Cons: 

    Still basic functionality at this stage but good scope to expand and new customisations and functionality

    Have played around and used it a little and have plans to deploy this on three customer sites in the next week.

    Dan Sloan has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Danny Postma
Danny Postma
Maker
🎉🎉🎉 Hi again Producthunt! I'm on mission to create great tools for makers to increase their conversion rates. 💰Problem This month I decided to solve a problem I've had for a long time: paying way to much for tools like Optinmonster or Intercom. Just to send a few simple popup messages to my visitors. 🏆Solution I made a Jaaaaavascript (cc @johnnymakes) plugin that enables you to send popup messages to your visitors, using just a few lines of code. Just add the Javascript plugin, customize your popup and go live! It's that easy. 💪Features Pushfolio comes with a lot of nifty features you are used to in other tools like: Customize to your content and design Add text, images, colors and more. Pushfolio is completely customizable to your content and design. Cookies, locations and frequencies Pushfolio remembers if your visitors has interacted with your popup. Only showing when and where you want to. Google Analytics Tracking Tracking how many visitors see and click your popups with Google Analytics Events. Page Targeting Define which pages you want to or don’t want to show your popups on. 🔎Test it on the website I've added a live code editor so you can mess around with the popup and see how it works. Check it out 🙏🏻Please let me know what you think about the product.
Inovatik
Inovatik
Great tool for any type of website and especially useful for improving conversion rates on landing pages. And it's free to get you started. What more could you ask for.
