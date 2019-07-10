Discussion
Simon Leeb
I have built Pushcut a few months ago mainly for DIY home automation stuff. This week I added and released online integration support (Zapier and Integromat) and hope that it can be useful to many more people. Let me know what you think, internet!
@simonleeb I'm having waaay too much fun with the Integromat integration (pure fun, negative productivity for the moment). But many options to move local workflows from Drafts, Shortcuts to the web, or segment them and integrate among things that were very disconnected before – and not easy to connect via webhooks for non-devs. tl;dr: really enjoying the app. Lots of possibilities. Thanks!
