Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Pushcut

Pushcut

Smart notifications that kick off your automation

Connect iOS with online automation
Smart notifications kick off the right actions - triggered based on location, time, or virtually any event online.
Use shortcuts, Zapier, Integromat, or custom URLs to unleash automation superpowers.
Try it for free!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Simon Leeb
Simon Leeb
Maker
I have built Pushcut a few months ago mainly for DIY home automation stuff. This week I added and released online integration support (Zapier and Integromat) and hope that it can be useful to many more people. Let me know what you think, internet!
UpvoteShare
Roberto Mateu
Roberto Mateu
@simonleeb I'm having waaay too much fun with the Integromat integration (pure fun, negative productivity for the moment). But many options to move local workflows from Drafts, Shortcuts to the web, or segment them and integrate among things that were very disconnected before – and not easy to connect via webhooks for non-devs. tl;dr: really enjoying the app. Lots of possibilities. Thanks!
UpvoteShare
Simon Leeb
Simon Leeb
Maker
@rmateu thank you! glad you like it. about the integromat fun: guess what testing looked like ; )
UpvoteShare