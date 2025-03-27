Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Purposeful Poop
Purposeful Poop
How much do you get paid to poop?
Visit
Upvote 82
I made money pooping at work this year. Figure out how much you made!
Free
Launch tags:
Funny
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Aha
Ad
The world's first AI influencer marketing team
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Purposeful Poop
How much do you get paid to poop?
Follow
82
Points
5
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Purposeful Poop by
Purposeful Poop
was hunted by
Matt Carroll
in
Funny
. Made by
Matt Carroll
. Featured on March 31st, 2025.
Purposeful Poop
is not rated yet. This is Purposeful Poop's first launch.