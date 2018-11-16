Puppy Cube is a standalone entertainment system, complete with Android OS, a 300 ANSI lumens HD display of up to 100 inches, and it can make any flat surface into an interactive touchscreen.
✅ 10-point AnyTouch technology
✅ 720p with 4K support
✅ Ultra short-throw projector
✅ Bluetooth speaker mode
✅ Miracast and AirPlay
✅ Bluetooth and Wi-Fi
