Hi Product Hunt 👋 If you run any kind of automation with a browser 💻, you know how difficult it can be to get screenshots that look like they would in a real browser. Puppet Master is a simple REST API to allow you to grab screenshots and PDFs of any web page, rendered in real Chrome. It’s totally free to try! 🌍 It’s built on top of Headless chrome, but because it’s a REST API, using it is as simple as calling a URL. It scales infinitely because it’s built on top of a serverless architecture 📈, and the pricing scales with your usage. Puppet Master has been built on top of saasify.sh, a platform we’re building to make it easy to turn your open source software into a fully functional SaaS product. We all love open source, and believe that open source developers should be able to make an income from their valuable projects! 🤑 All feedback warmly welcomed! 💕
