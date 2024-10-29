Launches
Punch Your Client
Because sometimes, clients need a reality check
🗣️ “Can you make it pop?” 🗣️ “My budget is less...” 🗣️ “I'm not feeling it!” I just built a simple, fun game where you can finally PUNCH those annoying clients who often say these phrases. 🥊 Who’s ready to release some frustration? 👀👇
Launched in
Freelance
Games
by
About this launch
Because Sometimes, Clients Need a Reality Check!
was hunted by
Aryan
in
Freelance
,
Games
. Made by
Aryan
. Featured on October 30th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Punch Your Client's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
