Punch Your Client

πŸ—£οΈ β€œCan you make it pop?” πŸ—£οΈ β€œMy budget is less...” πŸ—£οΈ β€œI'm not feeling it!” I just built a simple, fun game where you can finally PUNCH those annoying clients who often say these phrases. πŸ₯Š Who’s ready to release some frustration? πŸ‘€πŸ‘‡