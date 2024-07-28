Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. ProxiedMail
ProxiedMail

ProxiedMail

Email forwarding with unlimited mailboxes

Free
Create a proxy email to start your email revolution. Endless email addresses that help you to avoid your digital assets lose and boost privacy while you still using your usual email service. Supports sending, custom domains+wildcard, API
Launched in
Email
Privacy
Security
 by
ProxiedMail
HotBot™
HotBot™
Ad
Chat, answers, search, & more. Fully Loaded AI made simple.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
AnonAddy
MailSlurp
About this launch
ProxiedMail
ProxiedMailEmail forwarding with unlimited mailboxes
0
reviews
15
followers
ProxiedMail by
ProxiedMail
was hunted by
Alex Yatsenko
in Email, Privacy, Security. Made by
Alex Yatsenko
. Featured on July 29th, 2024.
ProxiedMail
is not rated yet. This is ProxiedMail's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-