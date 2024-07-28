Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
ProxiedMail
ProxiedMail
Email forwarding with unlimited mailboxes
Visit
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Create a proxy email to start your email revolution. Endless email addresses that help you to avoid your digital assets lose and boost privacy while you still using your usual email service. Supports sending, custom domains+wildcard, API
Launched in
Email
Privacy
Security
by
ProxiedMail
HotBot™
Ad
Chat, answers, search, & more. Fully Loaded AI made simple.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
ProxiedMail
Email forwarding with unlimited mailboxes
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
ProxiedMail by
ProxiedMail
was hunted by
Alex Yatsenko
in
Email
,
Privacy
,
Security
. Made by
Alex Yatsenko
. Featured on July 29th, 2024.
ProxiedMail
is not rated yet. This is ProxiedMail's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report