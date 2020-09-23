Log In
Prototypr publisher is an editor created for designers and coders to publish (or republish) articles on an open platform for anyone to read.
Prototypr Publisher: A Better Way to Reach Your AudienceA simple and powerful new way to write and reach the Prototypr audience. Introducing our brand new editor: I'm actually using the new editor to write this very update and love it so far!
Graeme
Maker
Making Prototypr.io and Letter 💌
Hi all! Excited to share our new editor! It's a full-feature, yet minimal WYSIWYG editor for publishing to the Prototypr audience. It's got: - WYSIWYG Editor - Article analytics - Distribution to a growing audience - Image hosting It's pretty much an open publishing platform for anyone read, write, and publish without all the popups
hannahhh
Passionate about UX, UI and iXD
@graeme_fulton Distraction free = ZEN! Can't wait to have stories publish at Prototypr!!
Arnob Mukherjee
Currently Building Olvy
This is what you call growth, from a resource tool to having your own platform. This is for sure, going to be an exclusive home for the community to publishing articles. Great work team, keep them coming 🔥
Graeme
Maker
Making Prototypr.io and Letter 💌
@iamarnob6543 🙌🏽 Thanks a lot Arnob!
Clo
UX Travelling Ethics Privacy | Freelance
I can't wait to use it, it's so clean 😍
Graeme
Maker
Making Prototypr.io and Letter 💌
@clo__s 💙 thanks Clo! I think you must have used the older clunky one for your previous post - thanks a lot for trying them!
Thomas Wang
Make it.
Seeing the growth of Prototypr from one of the top Medium publications featuring the most helpful articles in design to a full on platform with its own writing, editing, and publishing capabilities is exciting. It means that authors can write confidently on an independent website, knowing their writing will be free from the distracting banners and pop-ups on Medium.
Graeme
Maker
Making Prototypr.io and Letter 💌
@thomaswang wow thanks Thomas! It means a lot! Yeah it’s quite crazy it has gone this far - never really planned for an editor, it just became necessary cos a lot of content didn’t fit with the medium partner program and wanted something more open
Ann
Maker
product designer @buffer
@thomaswang 🤗 thanks so much for those kind words!!
Thalion
UXMisfit.com Author, UX/UI Designer
It is such a pleasure to see how Prototypr evolve! It was the first Medium publication I joined when started to write my blog. Since that time Prototypr evolved into all-in-one platform for designers who seek for tools and inspiration. Publisher moves it to the next level. It is clean, fast and easy to use. Congrats on the launch!
Graeme
Maker
Making Prototypr.io and Letter 💌
@thalion_pb 💙 thank you! Crazy to think we have been in touch for something like 4-5 years! Cheers for always trying the new stuff and all your contributions, it makes it what it is!
