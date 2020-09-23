Prototypr Publisher

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Graeme
Maker
Making Prototypr.io and Letter 💌
Hi all! Excited to share our new editor! It's a full-feature, yet minimal WYSIWYG editor for publishing to the Prototypr audience. It's got: - WYSIWYG Editor - Article analytics - Distribution to a growing audience - Image hosting It's pretty much an open publishing platform for anyone read, write, and publish without all the popups
ShareReport
Upvote (7)
@graeme_fulton Distraction free = ZEN! Can't wait to have stories publish at Prototypr!!
This is what you call growth, from a resource tool to having your own platform. This is for sure, going to be an exclusive home for the community to publishing articles. Great work team, keep them coming 🔥
ShareReport
Upvote (4)
@iamarnob6543 🙌🏽 Thanks a lot Arnob!
I can't wait to use it, it's so clean 😍
Seeing the growth of Prototypr from one of the top Medium publications featuring the most helpful articles in design to a full on platform with its own writing, editing, and publishing capabilities is exciting. It means that authors can write confidently on an independent website, knowing their writing will be free from the distracting banners and pop-ups on Medium.
@thomaswang wow thanks Thomas! It means a lot! Yeah it’s quite crazy it has gone this far - never really planned for an editor, it just became necessary cos a lot of content didn’t fit with the medium partner program and wanted something more open
ShareReport
Upvote (1)
@thomaswang 🤗 thanks so much for those kind words!!
It is such a pleasure to see how Prototypr evolve! It was the first Medium publication I joined when started to write my blog. Since that time Prototypr evolved into all-in-one platform for designers who seek for tools and inspiration. Publisher moves it to the next level. It is clean, fast and easy to use. Congrats on the launch!
@thalion_pb 💙 thank you! Crazy to think we have been in touch for something like 4-5 years! Cheers for always trying the new stuff and all your contributions, it makes it what it is!
ShareReport
Upvote (3)