The community platform for designers to share their work, get feedback, and stay up-to-date with the latest and greatest design tools and news.
Version 3 of Prototypr.io:
- Improved search
- New product pages
- A brand new community forum
GraemeMaker@graeme_fulton · Making Prototypr.io and emailOtter 🐭
Hello! I'm excited to introduce Prototypr Makerspace (along with massive updates for Prototypr.io). It's almost 2 launches in 1 really: Prototypr Makerspace: With well over 100,000 followers on the Medium publication, and nearly 15,000 readers of the weekly newsletter, there has never actually been a place for members to connect and chat. Here is a brand new space to share ideas and truly connect with each other: 💬Chat with one another directly ✏️Create and share your products easier 🗣Gather better feedback on designs 🏆 Participate in design programs It's all in one place, and integrates with the rest of the website. Prototypr.io V3 I've completely redesigned and rebuilt the website too. In this latest version: 🔍 Search for everything easier ⭐️ New product pages 🐾 Browse product categories In the launch of the previous version, I mentioned Prototypr.io becoming a real platform, and with these updates, it really is! Thanks to everyone who is joining in and making this happen!
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Congrats on the launch! 🎉 What separates this from the likes of W.I.P and Makerlog?
GraemeMaker@graeme_fulton · Making Prototypr.io and emailOtter 🐭
@aaronoleary Thanks Aaron, this is a space focused around design and user experience. It can help students who are working on their portfolios and looking for tips, professionals in the industry looking for feedback on their work, or people interested in getting into design as a career. For me, W.I.P and Makerlog are about shipping daily and sharing stats, whereas here you might be at an earlier stage and exploring ideas.
