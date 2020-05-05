Prototypr 3
Like an App Store for designers
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Dan Siepen
Wow amazing - I love Protypr and this looks wicked! :D
Upvote (3)Share
Hunter
Graeme does it again!
Upvote (1)Share
The new version looks great!
Maker
Hello PH 👋! Prototypr 3 is here and a lot has changed. I began Prototypr around ~2016, and the website was cobbled together pretty quickly. Sofia joined in early 2019 to help, and then it also became side project for @annchichii too who did so much in this redesign and new version! Some of what's new: 👥 Profiles Sign up and create your profile. Check the box ✅'Available for hire' if you're looking for work in these challenging times - I'll look at adding something in the future to help! 🎨 Redesign Yeah just a massive revamp (again thanks Ann) 💬Post links Finally, you can submit tools, news and links. No need to email me to add your tool, just post it on. 💙 Comments, voting This is possible - the most popular tools will appear in a 'Popular' section soon. 🚀 Faster and stuff Search is better, the toolbox pages are nicer, the site performs really good too (made with next.js). If you have any questions on the tech, ask and I can go into more detail. --- There's probably more stuff, but go and try it out. Big thanks to @dnisttahuz for the amazing promo video! And @thisismariaespi made all the robots. You have reached the end of my acceptance speech. I hope this new version can help more people, so if there are any changes you want just let me know! Now I carry on making [Letter](https://letter.so)..